500 people witness a man eat 40 chickens in 40 days

A lot of people on the internet try many challenges, and some of them are also the challenge’s creators. A man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just completed his gut-wrenching challenge of eating an entire chicken for 40 days in a row. Alexander Tominsky, 31, detailed his 40-day goal of consuming one whole rotisserie chicken.

“This is just a little bit of an inconvenience and a sacrifice for the joy that it seems to be bringing people,” Tominsky told the New York Times. He used Twitter every day to publish updates of himself eating chicken in various locations. The posts included images of him with a chicken and the date of the challenge.

36 consecutive days eating an entire rotisserie chicken #chicken pic.twitter.com/5CJo8vuPgU — smooth recess (@AlexiconTom) November 2, 2022

According to his Twitter post, he completed the challenge on November 6, and on the final day, he urged people to come to see him consume “an entire rotisserie chicken.” Posters were circulated throughout the city, and he invited people to come meet him at the “abandoned pier near Walmart.”

Several others came to watch him there, and according to Mashable, about 500 people came to see Tominsky devour the last chicken on the final day. He’s also known as the “Philadelphia Chicken Man” and the “Rotisserie Chicken Man.”

His tweets have received a lot of likes and comments. “You got this my dude,” one user said.

“I don’t know who you are, or why you’re doing this, but this picture popping into my feed with no context made me laugh. Good luck with your chicken-eating endeavors.” one more user said.

