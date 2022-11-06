6-year-old fashion designer impresses netizens. Watch

Adults are continually asking children what they want to be when they grow up. In exchange, we usually hear things like a teacher, doctor, or even an astronaut from small children. But one child’s aim is to become a seamstress; at the age of six, he has even started practising!

A toddler may be seen making numerous gowns on the Instagram page. The page recently showed how the child’s adventure began. It indicates that when Max was four years old, he aspired to be a seamstress. As a result, his parents purchased a mannequin for him. He was given some scraps to build a dress out of at the time. And the boy was able to design it correctly and turn it into a fantastic piece of apparel.

Take a look at the young boy:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Max Alexander (@couture.to.the.max) Advertisement

This video was only published a few days ago, yet it has already received over 3 lakh views, 41,000 likes, and several comments. Many internet users praised the boy’s talent. In the Instagram comments, one user commented, “I hope you continue to share these lovely stories. So, one day, I’ll be able to say, “See this famous designer? I remember his first masterpieces”! Congratulations to the whole family.” Someone else stated, “Max is an enlightened child who fills us with joy every day. I love the support you, family, give him.” A third individual commented, “Wow, this is beautiful. I would actually like to use it; if he did dresses for met gala, it would be way cooler.”

Also Read Elon Musk $8 blue tick charge sparks memes Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO, has stated that users will have to...