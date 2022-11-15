Advertisement
95% tattooed dad shares 11-year-old 'worst ever' piece

95% tattooed dad shares 11-year-old ‘worst ever’ piece

95% tattooed dad shares 11-year-old ‘worst ever’ piece

95% tattooed dad shares 11-year-old ‘worst ever’ piece

A father with hundreds of tattoos all over his body shared his first-ever needle procedure.

Remy has a large Instagram following with over 203,000 followers who follow his journey.

He’s already spent 1,200 hours (or more) getting inked and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Remy spent a whopping £75,000 on his body art and even more on piercings.

Years into his journey, the tattoo enthusiast revealed his first-ever needle procedure.

He wrote on Twitter earlier this week, “First piece done in 2011, new piece done recently by @alexrozex.”

Remy posted a side-by-side photo with the caption, “The original piece was probably my least favourite.”

“And it was the worst tattoo I’ve ever personally had, that being said it was blacked out many years ago.”

“I’ve never really showed it off here until today. No laser necessary, just blackout and start again.”

The post has received over 3,400 likes and hundreds of comments since he bravely displayed his least favourite tattoo.

One fan gushed: “Such an awesome journey you’re on. So glad you’ve shared so much of it with the world.

“You guys are truly pioneers and have changed my belief of what is actually possible in tattooing.”

“Nice man, way better than the original,” a third praised: “That’s a massive uplift,” said a third.

“It’s insane to see you progression in your tattoos,” said a fourth.

It comes after Remy revealed plans for a previously unseen “complete unknown” tattoo.

“The blackwork I’m doing has pretty much never been seen before,” he told the source.

“Most people think white on black won’t work, let alone colour and different shades of black on black.”

