Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adorable dog caresses woman’s hair in video

Adorable dog caresses woman’s hair in video

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable dog caresses woman’s hair in video

Adorable dog caresses woman’s hair in video

Advertisement

Dogs are referred to as man’s best buddies. With its cute antics, the canine can brighten anyone’s day. In the most recent video, a cute puppy can be seen gazing in awe at its human and petting her hair.

The dog is shown lying on its back and staring at the woman, who is seen watching a film on her phone in the video. The woman’s hair is then gently lifted from her face by the dog.

Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, posted the 7-second film two hours earlier. “Dog’s in love,” the caption says.

Watch the video:

The video has received over 4 lakh views and is still growing. Social media users were ecstatic over the lovely video and left heartfelt remarks. “Unbelievable, adorable,” one user said. “That is precious,” another person commented.

“Dog is imitating human action, very smart dog,” wrote the third user.

The internet is filled of videos of various kinds, but the ones we enjoy the best are surely those of animals doing things. Previously, a video of a cute encounter between a youngster and a puppy became viral on the internet. A golden retriever puppy sits on a couch with a kid standing in front of it in the video. It’s fun to observe the bond between pets and toddlers.

Advertisement

Pets and their antics can certainly make someone’s day brighter.

Also Read

Delhi user spots ‘UFO’, learns it’s a smog-covered water tank 
Delhi user spots ‘UFO’, learns it’s a smog-covered water tank 

With the increasing air quality difficulties in the neighbourhood, Delhi residents have...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IQ Tests: Spot the Four Animals on Leafless Tree in 60 seconds
IQ Tests: Spot the Four Animals on Leafless Tree in 60 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden ring in the roses within 6 sec
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden ring in the roses within 6 sec
Girl's skills to balance and control a football while doing acrobats
Girl's skills to balance and control a football while doing acrobats
Viral: Guy loses vision while sleeping with contact lenses
Viral: Guy loses vision while sleeping with contact lenses
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story