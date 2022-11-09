Adorable dog caresses woman’s hair in video

Dogs are referred to as man’s best buddies. With its cute antics, the canine can brighten anyone’s day. In the most recent video, a cute puppy can be seen gazing in awe at its human and petting her hair.

The dog is shown lying on its back and staring at the woman, who is seen watching a film on her phone in the video. The woman’s hair is then gently lifted from her face by the dog.

Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, posted the 7-second film two hours earlier. “Dog’s in love,” the caption says.

Watch the video:

The video has received over 4 lakh views and is still growing. Social media users were ecstatic over the lovely video and left heartfelt remarks. “Unbelievable, adorable,” one user said. “That is precious,” another person commented.

“Dog is imitating human action, very smart dog,” wrote the third user.

The internet is filled of videos of various kinds, but the ones we enjoy the best are surely those of animals doing things. Previously, a video of a cute encounter between a youngster and a puppy became viral on the internet. A golden retriever puppy sits on a couch with a kid standing in front of it in the video. It’s fun to observe the bond between pets and toddlers.

Pets and their antics can certainly make someone’s day brighter.

