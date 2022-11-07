After police interfere, Lucknow guy cuts birthday cake on road

Uttar Pradesh: A young Lucknow man was celebrating his coming-of-age birthday outside when he found himself cleaning up after an unexpected run-in with a police officer.

The event happened around midnight on Friday when a group of five teenagers met at the 1090 crossroads to celebrate a friend’s birthday in the middle of the road.

Aside from smearing cake on the birthday boy’s face, the quintet also tossed it at each other, causing a traffic hazard.

Sudhir Awasthi, the Gautampalli SHO, was patrolling the neighbourhood when he observed rubbish on the street and decided to teach the gang a lesson in accountability.

The cop forced the birthday kid clean the cake, but not before lecturing him. “Ye tumhara ghar thodi na hai (This isn’t your house),” Awasthi is heard telling the group in an eyewitness video.

Advertisement

The adolescent appears to be scraping the ice cream from the road with a cardboard cake foundation.

Four of his friends stood by and watched as the man was humiliated.



Advertisement

Following that, the inspector urged the group to behave appropriately in public areas and to spend their money wisely.

The trifecta of trouble: a birthday, friends, and outlandish behaviour

A 17-year-birthday old’s celebration went awry in September when Mumbai Police used the Arms Act to arrest him for reportedly cutting 21 cakes with a sword. A video showed the child slicing the cakes at a wild celebration organised by his buddies in Borivali.

Also Read