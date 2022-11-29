American bride wears lehenga, family’s reaction is priceless

A video portrays an American bride in a lehenga.

The video has almost 400K likes. In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a bride called off her wedding.

She had a fuss when she found out the groom’s family barely spent Rs. 10,000.

Advertisement

Every bride’s wedding is special. Everything can be daunting, from D-day preparations to wedding clothes. This video portrays an American bride in a lehenga.

In the video, the bride enters a room as her family and friends wait outside. As she wears a crimson lehenga, people cheer and hug her. Read the caption of the post, “What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bianca Louzado (@biancalouzado) Advertisement

The video has almost 400K likes. “You look gorgeous in Indian wedding attire. ATI Sunder is a goddess “Instagram commenter: Another said, “Dad reactions was like seeing his little princess became one year baby walking towards him for the first time and ready to catch her before she falls.”

“Stunning! Nothing like an Indian ensemble and there’s always about 4-5 different ones thru the different ceremonies!” someone wrote.

In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a bride called off her wedding since she wasn’t handed an expensive lehenga. Rajpura’s girl was engaged. She had a fuss when she found out the groom’s family barely spent Rs. 10,000 on her lehenga.

Groom’s relatives said they bought the lehenga in Lucknow. June saw their engagement. The wedding was on Nov. 5. The bride lost her cool on her wedding day and refused to marry. Locals say the groom’s father gave the girl his ATM card to buy a lehenga, but it didn’t work.

Advertisement

Also Read Bride dances funky moves to Kala Chashma: Watch On Instagram, a popular video of a bride dancing to Kala Chashma...