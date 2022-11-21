A lamb with two heads and four eyes has been born in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The lamb was born in Dharvaram village of Prathipadu assembly constituency.

Morukurthi Suribabu and Pampanaboina Venkanna lived in the village. They owned the sheep that gave birth to the unusual lamb.

The lamb has been fed milk from a can, which he drinks with both of his mouths. The lamb also has four eyes, so it can see everything around it from every angle.

Take a look:

With two heads, it’s hard for the lamb to move around without getting stuck. But Suribabu and Venkanna told him how happy they are that he is healthy and playing so well.

But veterinary specialists attributed the unusual birth of the lamb to genetic disorders. They said that some mammals born in strange ways will live for a long time because of their health and the way their bodies are made.

They suggested that these kinds of mammals eat food that is good for them. Veterinary experts also say that they should be carefully watched over all the time.

