There has always been a story behind how fashion trends change. Every time you see a fancy leather jacket in a store, an animal somewhere in the world dies or loses a body part to make it. When it’s really cold, we wrap ourselves in furry blankets.

These blankets may have been an animal’s skin. Since the world is changing so quickly and the fashion industry is growing by leaps and bounds, cruelly killing wild animals for their bodies has become the norm. Some animal species are becoming very rare because of this rising trend, which hurts the whole world.

On the other hand, there are some good alternatives that are good for the environment and animals but might not be as popular with the masses.

Let’s talk about leather made from animals and leather made from fruit. Few people know that there is something on the market called “fruit leather.”

Fruit leather: Let’s talk about it.

This kind of leather is mostly made from the scraps left over from the fruit-juicing business.

Fruit scraps that are thrown away and waste from fruit businesses are used to make this kind of leather. There is no way that this kind of leather creation could be cruel to any living thing.

In the same way, cactus leaves and the leaves of many fruits are used to make plant leather. With the help of new technology, this trash is then turned into leather.

Fruit leather and animal leather are compared.

Even though fruit leather is better for animals, it is more expensive because it is made with high-end technology. But plant leather and fruit leather last longer than animal leather.

Animals are not hurt in the making of animal leather, but no animals are hurt in the making of fruit leather.

Not many people know that using animal leather has another bad side.

For leather to be made, the hides of animals are put in a chromium salt bath. This method gets rid of the top layers of fat and hair, which makes sure that the leather is soft. But the process uses toxic chemicals that dissolve in water. This toxic water is then thrown away, which can be very bad for the aquatic ecosystem.

Lastly, people say that plant leather lasts longer and ages better than animal leather.

How can fruit leather be a better alternative?

Fruit leather is obviously more environmentally friendly. It also has other advantages.

It’s durable and ages well. Also, it improves with age. Many fashionistas love this sort of leather because it’s easy to reuse and maintains its appearance.

Third, recycled leather can be reused. 10-to-50-year lifespan. Versatile leather can be used in fashion, furniture, and other industries.

