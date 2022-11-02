Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Art can be highly subjective. It’s one of those things that everyone sees differently. While there are many other types of art to explore, food art is a relatively new one. People not only present food attractively but also construct sculptures out of it. A woman’s innovation of producing panda snuggled in blankets out of food has recently gone viral on the internet.

The person constructed pandas out of rice in their lovely masterpiece. They design the panda’s face and body in such a way that it has a shape. Finally, they cover the three sleeping pandas with an omelette blanket. This video was published on Instagram by the artist.

Take a look at the creator making three sleeping pandas:

This video has been seen 46,000 times since it was shared. The video has around 2000 likes and numerous comments. Many people felt her work was adorable. In the Instagram comments, one user said, “No, why does my panda friend wipe tears!! So cute.” “I can’t tell you how much I love panda and this plate!!!” commented another user. “Oh my God, it’s too cute to eat, but what should I do,” a third person added, “This is the idea of masterchef genius,” a fourth person commented.

