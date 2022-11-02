Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Advertisement

Art can be highly subjective. It’s one of those things that everyone sees differently. While there are many other types of art to explore, food art is a relatively new one. People not only present food attractively but also construct sculptures out of it. A woman’s innovation of producing panda snuggled in blankets out of food has recently gone viral on the internet.

The person constructed pandas out of rice in their lovely masterpiece. They design the panda’s face and body in such a way that it has a shape. Finally, they cover the three sleeping pandas with an omelette blanket. This video was published on Instagram by the artist.

Take a look at the creator making three sleeping pandas:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 시바테이블 (@sibatable)

Advertisement

This video has been seen 46,000 times since it was shared. The video has around 2000 likes and numerous comments. Many people felt her work was adorable. In the Instagram comments, one user said, “No, why does my panda friend wipe tears!! So cute.” “I can’t tell you how much I love panda and this plate!!!” commented another user. “Oh my God, it’s too cute to eat, but what should I do,” a third person added, “This is the idea of masterchef genius,” a fourth person commented.

Also Read

6-year-old fashion designer impresses netizens. Watch
6-year-old fashion designer impresses netizens. Watch

Adults are continually asking children what they want to be when they...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story