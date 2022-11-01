Ashneer Grover Loses 10 Kg, Reveals Two Weight Loss Tips

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, posted a selfie of himself on Instagram on Monday, revealing that he had shed 10 kg. The Shark Tank India judge mentioned the two factors that helped him reach his goal in the post’s description.

“10 Kgs down ! Simply discipline and zidd (Determination)!!” Mr Grover wrote on the photo-sharing site, where his photograph received almost 74,000 likes.

Take a look:

Internet users reacted quickly to Mr Grover’s post. While some users mentioned his famous comments on the show, others described his weight loss journey as “inspiring.”

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also commented, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” referring to one of Mr Grover’s famous comments on Shark Tank India.

“Consistency leads to growth,” one user said. “Inspiration of my life,” stated another. “Ye sab dogalapan hai,” said a third, jokingly. A fourth simply stated, “excellent work!”

Mr Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a “Shark” or judge on the business reality TV show ‘Shark Tank India’. He has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy. Earlier, he even shared another weight-loss update and credited it to “eating healthy and walking miles”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in March Mr Grover was stripped of his position at BharatPe after an audit found serious lapses. Before that, in January, Mr Grover was also accused of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff. He was followed by allegations of fraudulent practices.

