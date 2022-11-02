Woman ‘on phone’ in 1938 ‘proves time travellers exist’
New Delhi: People are curious about 2023 as 2022 winds down. Baba Vanga was the only mystic to predict the future. She predicted decades’ worth of major events.
She covered Chornobyl and Princess Diana’s death. The famed Bulgarian mystic and herbalist also made terrible 2023 prophecies. Her five predictions might rock the globe.
Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2023
Baba Vanga made some scary predictions about the year 2023, like solar storms and nuclear bombs going off in Asia.
Solar Tsunami
Baba Vanga said that in the year 2023, there would be a solar storm or a solar tsunami that would cause a lot of damage to the planet’s magnetic shield.
Bioweapons are used by big countries to attack small ones
Baba Vanga predicts a large country will use biological weapons on people. The Russia-Ukraine confrontation has become a global concern, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of nuclear war.
Baba Vanga’s prediction about an alien attack
Baba Vanga said that in the year 2023, darkness would cover the whole world. If aliens attacked Earth, it would kill millions of people.
Asia had a nuclear blast
There could be an explosion in a nuclear power plant, which would send poisonous clouds over the continent of Asia and cause many countries to get very sick.
Humans in laboratories
Baba Vanga said that by the year 2023, people will be born in labs. From here, people’s personalities and skin colours will be decided. It means that the whole process of giving birth will be controlled.
