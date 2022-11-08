Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older
BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older

BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older

Articles
Advertisement
BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older

BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahabadia, nicknamed BeerBiceps, of YouTube, sparked outrage after a guest on his podcast made some strange statements about women’s sexuality. Ambika Devi (born Juliana Gomez) moved to India from Colombia over a decade ago, lived in Vrindavan ashrams, and after learning about Indian culture, yoga, and Odissi dance, she chose brahmacharya, or celibacy, as a way of life. During the interview, she explained to Ranveer that celibacy is practised in order to channel energy and convey it to a higher spiritual level.

Ranveer stated that it is “obvious” how sexual energy is stored in guys. When he inquired how this alleged loss of energy due to having sex works for women, Ambika said, “No, it’s mainly for men. But a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older. They age faster than someone who has only one relationship in her life.” Ranveer went on to say that during a “no f*p” theme, his meditations became deeper.

The conversation contributes to the taboos surrounding women’s sexuality while simultaneously age-shaming them in the same breath. Needless to say, her claims are not supported by science. Twitter users slammed the exchange mercilessly.

This is not the first time Ranveer’s content has been criticised. He has previously been chastised for recommending how women should dress to get males “to their knees.”

Also Read

Desi Soap Shows Wife Clinging to Kite to Save Husband
Desi Soap Shows Wife Clinging to Kite to Save Husband

Desi TV soaps are a never-ending gift. TV soaps have given us...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
See the magic of 3D art with few brushstrokes
See the magic of 3D art with few brushstrokes
Too Good To Miss: Toddler helping his mother in lifting water jars
Too Good To Miss: Toddler helping his mother in lifting water jars
Shocking video: Tiger grabs woman, drags her away like a toy
Shocking video: Tiger grabs woman, drags her away like a toy
Pedestrian gets instant karma after getting mad at car driver without reason
Pedestrian gets instant karma after getting mad at car driver without reason
Viral Video: Dog is
Viral Video: Dog is "addicted" to escalator rides
University exam passed with ChatGPT written essay by student
University exam passed with ChatGPT written essay by student
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story