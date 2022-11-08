BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says More Sex Makes Women older

Ranveer Allahabadia, nicknamed BeerBiceps, of YouTube, sparked outrage after a guest on his podcast made some strange statements about women’s sexuality. Ambika Devi (born Juliana Gomez) moved to India from Colombia over a decade ago, lived in Vrindavan ashrams, and after learning about Indian culture, yoga, and Odissi dance, she chose brahmacharya, or celibacy, as a way of life. During the interview, she explained to Ranveer that celibacy is practised in order to channel energy and convey it to a higher spiritual level.

Ranveer stated that it is “obvious” how sexual energy is stored in guys. When he inquired how this alleged loss of energy due to having sex works for women, Ambika said, “No, it’s mainly for men. But a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older. They age faster than someone who has only one relationship in her life.” Ranveer went on to say that during a “no f*p” theme, his meditations became deeper.

The conversation contributes to the taboos surrounding women’s sexuality while simultaneously age-shaming them in the same breath. Needless to say, her claims are not supported by science. Twitter users slammed the exchange mercilessly.

The solution for India also lies in equity of pleasure Pleasure should be everyone’s right & our school curriculum should’ve sex education in their syllabus Advertisement Having sex more times won’t make anyone to lose anything,except calories!

Even the great Yogis were sexually active then! https://t.co/QwXqa8jlXz — Dr. Bharatashree V M🇮🇳 #DalitDoctor (@Bharatashree) November 2, 2022

This is not the first time Ranveer’s content has been criticised. He has previously been chastised for recommending how women should dress to get males “to their knees.”

