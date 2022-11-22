Bigfoot hunter thinks humans stole Earth from sasquatches

A Bigfoot hunter claims that humans are a foreign species that has invaded the globe to take over from sasquatches.

The conspiracy theorist shared his story on the Reddit subreddit r/Bigfoot, claiming that sasquatches were “the true original intelligent inhabitants of this planet.”

The unknown Bigfoot enthusiast stated, “We are the aliens here,” referring to the mythological monsters’ claimed existence many years before humanity.

“I often think about how much Bigfoot is the apex predator and master of the wilderness. Truly adapted to live and thrive out there,” the fan wrote.

“I also often think about my own conclusion of the human species being a genetically manipulated hybrid race by outside forces. I believe we were seeded here. Created here. Probably by extra-terrestrial intelligence.”

On the post that inspired much discussion, the person continued: “So Bigfoot are more than likely the true original intelligent inhabitants of this planet. We are the newcomers, we are the aliens here. 150-200 thousand years ago we pop up and poor old Neanderthal disappears.”

“How much longer have sasquatch been here for? 100’s of thousands of years longer? Millions?”

“They are the true custodians of the earth. Not us.”

One person agreed and said, “I’ve had this thought. Possibly that we are even a Bigfoot/alien hybrid. They laughed me off this sub when I brought it up once. However, I’m still here.”

