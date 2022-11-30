Brain Teaser: Can you find the mistake in 7 seconds?

Brain puzzles make you think creatively and differently.

This puzzle adds humour to a simple conundrum.

You must find the fault in the Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture.

Can you spot the Thanksgiving Dinner in 7 seconds?

In the image above, you must find the mistake in the Thanksgiving dinner scene. The image shows a family having Thanksgiving Dinner. A man clicks a photo of a thanksgiving family. Their dog is pleased. The picture contains an error. The answer is easy but complex, so look at the picture carefully. The solutions are underneath the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is on the wall.

Solution

Find the mistake in the Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Picture. Look closely to see if anything seems wrong. What’s wrong? At first, the picture may seem accurate. After a while, you might spot the picture’s error. The Wall calendar contains the error. November, not October, is Thanksgiving.

The fourth Thursday of November is Thanksgiving Day in North America. The holiday celebrates the harvest and other years’ blessings.

This puzzle was tough but easy to solve. Such puzzles don’t require math skills, just information and lateral thinking. It’s fantastic to find the answer quickly.

