Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?
Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Articles
Advertisement
Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Advertisement

Optical Illusions: Due to their capacity to capture viewers’ attention while deceiving their thoughts, optical illusions have become very popular over time.

The effects of optical illusions on the human brain are being researched by scientists. Additionally, it is employed in the surveillance of mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

In addition to being a rich source of information for researchers, optical illusions are also very entertaining.

You can test your skills on these optical illusion puzzles solo or with a group to see who does the best.

Additionally, it strengthens concentration and helps you become more adept at observation.

Advertisement

Also Read

Optical Illusion: Find the Tooth Fairy inside the bedroom in 15 secs
Optical Illusion: Find the Tooth Fairy inside the bedroom in 15 secs

Optical Illusion: Do you enjoy solving optical illusion problems that challenge your...

Test your ability to observe now.

What are you waiting for, then?

Let’s get going.

The image up top shows a scene of a forest with different kinds of leaves strewn over the area.

Advertisement

Due to the varied stages of disintegration, the leaves are a variety of colors. While some leaves are now black, others are yellow, and yet others are orange.

Some of the leaves appear to be clay-colored, while others have a variety of tones.

You have to work hard to find the frog hidden in the pile of leaves.

Because of rain and the rotting of leaves, it appears like the region is damp, which is perfect for the frog to frolic in.

Frogs prefer to hang around in damp areas.

For those with excellent observational skills, identifying the frog will be simple because this scenario appears to be during the day.

Advertisement

Do you count among them?

The frog could be anywhere, so pay close attention to the image and thoroughly study the environment.

Such deceptions are intended to get your attention and let you gauge how good you are at seeing things.

Do you know where the frog is?

Time is of the essence.

Advertisement

Some of you, we think, have already seen the frog.

They deserve congratulations.

Perhaps some of you are still looking.

It’s over, so don’t worry.

For the answer, scroll down below!

Jagranjosh

Advertisement

In perfect harmony with the leaf, the frog is visible sitting on one adjacent to the vivid red leaf.

Also Read

Optical Illusion: Spot the cute dog hiding in this picture in 20 sec?
Optical Illusion: Spot the cute dog hiding in this picture in 20 sec?

Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in recent years,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Dog helps mom with laundry and other household work
Viral Video: Dog helps mom with laundry and other household work
Watch this viral video to learn how to draw 3D images
Watch this viral video to learn how to draw 3D images
Optical Illusion: Spot a dog in the cornfield within 11 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a dog in the cornfield within 11 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 words in the image in 23 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 words in the image in 23 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture
Brain Teasers: Find the sport in this exciting puzzle
Brain Teasers: Find the sport in this exciting puzzle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story