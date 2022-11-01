Optical Illusions: Can you find the hidden frog in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Due to their capacity to capture viewers’ attention while deceiving their thoughts, optical illusions have become very popular over time.

The effects of optical illusions on the human brain are being researched by scientists. Additionally, it is employed in the surveillance of mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

In addition to being a rich source of information for researchers, optical illusions are also very entertaining.

You can test your skills on these optical illusion puzzles solo or with a group to see who does the best.

Additionally, it strengthens concentration and helps you become more adept at observation.

Test your ability to observe now.

What are you waiting for, then?

Let’s get going.

The image up top shows a scene of a forest with different kinds of leaves strewn over the area.

Due to the varied stages of disintegration, the leaves are a variety of colors. While some leaves are now black, others are yellow, and yet others are orange.

Some of the leaves appear to be clay-colored, while others have a variety of tones.

You have to work hard to find the frog hidden in the pile of leaves.

Because of rain and the rotting of leaves, it appears like the region is damp, which is perfect for the frog to frolic in.

Frogs prefer to hang around in damp areas.

For those with excellent observational skills, identifying the frog will be simple because this scenario appears to be during the day.

Do you count among them?

The frog could be anywhere, so pay close attention to the image and thoroughly study the environment.

Such deceptions are intended to get your attention and let you gauge how good you are at seeing things.

Do you know where the frog is?

Time is of the essence.

Some of you, we think, have already seen the frog.

They deserve congratulations.

Perhaps some of you are still looking.

It’s over, so don’t worry.

For the answer, scroll down below!

In perfect harmony with the leaf, the frog is visible sitting on one adjacent to the vivid red leaf.

