There are many different kinds of stories on the web. Some are funny, but some are just weird. One woman had to stop watching a movie in the middle of a flight because her seatmate didn’t want to know any spoilers. The event was talked about on Reddit.

The woman wrote on Reddit about what had happened, “Confused, I asked her why. She said it was because she has not seen the movie and didn’t want to see my screen and see any spoilers. I told her that she could watch it on her screen and she said no because she wanted to watch a different movie. I responded that I was going to keep watching my movie.”

The 22-year-old kept watching the movie no matter what the woman said. But the woman was not happy about it. When she went to the bathroom, the other passenger bumped into her, which was annoying. “I did my best to ignore her and finally we landed. Once we landed, she immediately jumped from her seat and grabbed her bags and blocked the aisle for all those behind her,” the young woman said.

Later, the 22-year-old got up to get her bag from the overhead compartment. The other passenger started yelling at her out of the blue for “cutting her off.”

The young woman continued, “By this time I was tired and ready to get off the plane and said, ‘ma’am if you were in such a rush to get off, then you should have a picked a seat closer to the front or gotten and upgraded seat’.”

The event shocked a lot of people on Reddit. One user wrote, “I’ve done quite a bit of flying in my life and this was pretty shocking!”

One user wrote, “I’ve done quite a bit of flying in my life and this was pretty shocking!” Another person said, “Yeah, you literally have to make an effort to see other people’s screens, especially when you have your own screen in front of you.”

