Conspiracy theorists think that mosquitoes could be used to spy on people.

They say that a man is breeding mosquitoes for scientific experiments and keeping track of how many he produces.

Advertisement

Can the most dangerous animal ever to live on Earth be used to spy on people? Many people who believe in conspiracies around the world think it’s possible. We’re talking about mosquitoes, which are tiny insects that spread more than 100 billion diseases each year.

Since the Middle Ages, people have used pigeons to do jobs and send messages. But now, conspiracy theorists think that mosquitoes are the new spies.

TikToker Liam Dixon posted one of the theories that are getting a lot of attention online.

In a clip, he talked about a man who says he found a mosquito whose back had the number 38 on it. According to the unnamed man, he also found a different number on another mosquito.

People who saw the video said that the man is probably raising mosquitoes for scientific experiments that need a certain number of them.

“Of course, there has been a conspiracy. Some people are saying that the man is just breeding mosquitoes to do scientific experiments on them, and therefore somehow putting numbers on their backs to keep track of them,” said Liam in his video.

Advertisement

Other users, though, said that the small creatures were being used as bots to spy on people.

“For years, people have believed that birds, but mainly pigeons, are made by the government to spy on humans. “And there have been many strange events over the years where thousands of birds have dropped dead out of the sky,” said Liam.

“And people believe this is due to the government having technical difficulties and that the COVID lockdowns were to keep everybody inside so that the government can go out and replace and change all the pigeons,” he said.

But Liam didn’t seem to buy into the conspiracy theories. Some other users had the same ideas.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read Baba Vanga shocking 2023 predictions: Asia nuclear blast to bio war, all info here Bulgarian mystic and herbalist Baba Vanga predicted major events for 2023. She...