Cop handles traffic in unusual manner Internet claims: Watch

A traffic police officer’s job is difficult since they must withstand terrible weather conditions while controlling the high amount of vehicles on the road to ensure its smooth flow. Although it is a thankless job, many traffic officers perform their duties diligently and enthusiastically. A video of a traffic cop managing pedestrians and cars in a humorous manner has appeared on Twitter.

The video was published by the popular Twitter account Buitengebieden with the remark “He just loves his job” and a laughing emoji.

He just loves his job.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dYHmtFk8vO Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 15, 2022

The viral video shows a traffic cop standing in the centre of a small street, gesticulating to pedestrians to cross the street in a cheerful manner. He hops and swerves from side to side while redirecting the cars, making a variety of animated motions. While the actual location is unknown, numerous people in the comments section notified us that the footage was shot in Japan.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the video has received 13 lakh views and 5,700 retweets. Some internet users praised the cop’s distinct flair, while others were astounded by his energy and obvious love for his job. Many users also uploaded humorous videos of other traffic officers performing their duties.

“You can have the worst job, the worst situation in life, but it’s your attitude and what you make of it, that makes the difference and inspires others,” one user remarked. “It’s nice to see someone taking so much pride in his job, and he made it fun!” said another. A third person admired his spirit and said, “Gotta love what you do.. or no point to doing it. Besides he probably gets less angry people when he dancing and twirling and stuff – like a side bit of entertainment that brings a little smile or giggle to people who are probably just tired and want to get home/etc.”

Back in India, a video of an Uttarakhand cop manning traffic with excitement went viral last month. While dancing, Jogendra Kumar can be seen blowing the whistle and gesticulating to cars and two-wheelers passing by.

