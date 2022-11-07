Creel house from “Stranger Things” sells for Rs 12 crore: Pictures

You can own the spooky mansion from Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Not for nothing! It would set you back Rs 12 crore. The Creel house, where Vecna, the adversary of Season 4, grew up as a regular boy named Henry Creel, is now for sale.

The mansion is 140 years old and is located in Rome, Georgia. According to the advertisement for the mansion, “…entering the home is an unforgettable experience. You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show’s fourth season.”

Colonel Hamilton Yancey completed the home in 1882. According to the listing, several of the original details of the house have not changed. Some of the original and preserved elements of the house include handcrafted bookcases and an antique wall safe. Furthermore, if you want more reasons to buy a house like that, you should know this!

There is also a cast-iron urinal in the house.

Advertisement The Creel House (actually located in Rome, GA) from @Stranger_Things is for sale and it can be yours for an even $1,500,000 and it’s one of the most perfect Victorians we’ve ever seen!!! pic.twitter.com/LRwnctbqIB — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 1, 2022

The 6,000-square-foot property includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the ad. The property also has a guesthouse in the garden behind the main house. Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Realtors Jeb Arp, Katie Gettis Edwards, and Mimi Richards are representing the property.

Initially, the mansion appeared in flashbacks from the 50 friends. Later, in the final season, it became an essential platform for key events to unfold. The house was last listed for sale in 2019.

Fans of the programme, this is your perfect opportunity to acquire this property.

Advertisement

Also Read World record: woman survive highest fall without airbag is inspiring Guinness Global Records (GWR) recently turned to Twitter to share an astonishing...