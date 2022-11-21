Deformed shark with one eye and craziest teeth circles divers

In a horrifying video, a big shark with one eye, malformed gums, and strange jutting teeth confronted two underwater divers.

The daring divers stared the beast down as it swam just metres away, with captivated bystanders on the sides at the Dubai Mall aquarium.

The terrified couple can be seen trying to stay cool and gripping a rock as the murderous animal, identified as a sand tiger shark, approaches.

Fortunately, the animal eventually decides not to grip them in its teeth and moves on. Sand tiger sharks, which are endangered, typically attack humans only to defend themselves.

“Every time I’m at that mall I am just waiting to see someone in there get ripped to pieces,” one of the lucky divers said after posting the “close encounter” video to YouTube.

“Well, now the time came for me to be that person.”

“This shark obviously has the craziest teeth out of all the sharks in the tank… he was in my face.”

“There’s everyone watching, just waiting for that mauling… and of course I thought it was the end .”

And it wasn’t just him who was worried about dying at the hands of the shark.

The video has received a rush of comments from shocked YouTube users praising the diver’s bravery.

“I really applaud that guy. He looks super uncomfortable and unsettled when the shark got that close, but he definitely did an amazing job staying calm and keeping his composure .” first person wrote.

“Those things are so much bigger in person, I don’t know if I could do something like this.”

Another person commented, “It looks particularly ugly because it’s missing an eye and has deformed gums.”

“I have never been so scared watching a YouTube video. My heart was in my stomach watching it,” third petrified commentator stated.

