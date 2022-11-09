Delhi user spots ‘UFO’, learns it’s a smog-covered water tank 

With the increasing air quality difficulties in the neighbourhood, Delhi residents have had some difficult days. Following Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been an even bigger source of concern, remaining in the “very poor” category. This filthy air recently resulted in a humorous internet event.

A user with a Twitter handles posted a picture supplied to him by a buddy on the microblogging sites. At first sight, the image appears to show a UFO hovering over a building terrace. However, you might be astonished to learn that there were no foreigners colonising Delhi. You’re probably wondering about the reported UFO.

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

Advertisement

The object that appeared to be a UFO was actually a water tank. The smog in Delhi made it appear like a UFO, and Twitter users were quick to express their displeasure at the city’s poor air quality.

While many people commented on the snapshot with laughing emojis and said they initially thought it was a UFO, others couldn’t overlook the gravity of the situation.

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

Advertisement

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

Advertisement text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

“Yep, there is basically a toxic haze hanging on the air at all hours of the day. It is worst during the dawn and the evening, which is expected for smog “one was written

Others believe that the dirty air might deter even foreign visitors from visiting Delhi.

Also Read UP boy’s leave application makes netizens giggle As children, we would have written leave letters to our schools. However,...