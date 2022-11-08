Advertisement
  • Desi Soap Shows Wife Clinging to Kite to Save Husband
Desi TV soaps are a never-ending gift. TV soaps have given us cultural reset moments that can only be characterised as magical realism of some sort, such as someone almost choking to death via someone’s pallu, cleaning laptops with detergent, waking up from a coma to brew green tea, and making a fuss about there not being ketchup with pizza. A popular clip from a soap opera depicting a woman falling in love has now been added to the list. Literally.

Shankar falls off a terrace and cartwheels through the air in a scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani,’ which airs on Dangal TV. Paro pursues him, flying through the air like Superman until latching onto… a kite. Which is larger than she is. Shankar grabs her free hand as she clings to the kite. People on the terrace watch in fear as dramatic music plays, and so on. Somewhere in the middle of it all, the backdrop abruptly shifts into a forest (? ), over which the entire scenario takes place.

The show’s producers are plainly avant-garde and don’t value continuity, but they did try to invert the stereotype of the male saving the damsel in distress.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by JUST SURAJ JOKES (@justsurajjokes)

“Had a headache after watching this and fainted. Just got up to alert others now again fainting ” one Instagram user mentioned Certainly an incident appropriate for the dramatic setting. “I am having what they are having 😂😂,” another person stated “RIP Physics.” another person remarked

Nobody believes that “love can move mountains.” “as seriously as the creators of Desi soaps. In a viral scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, for example, the iconic Gopi bahu may be seen injured and at a coma in a hospital. Her husband walks in and starts yelling at her for doing this without his “permission” or even thinking about his “green tea, black tea,” clothes, and meals. He yells some more, until his requests for green tea awaken Gopi from his stupor. Isn’t that great for her?

