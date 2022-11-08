Do you know the difference in big and tiny toilet buttons?

You may be surprised to learn that more than half of the respondents in a survey performed by Thames Water in the United Kingdom did not know how to answer this question, and those who attempted to answer using common sense were incorrect.

Those who presume or know that the small handle is intended for flushing smaller amounts of water are correct. The large handle is better for faeces and often flushes six litres of water (full tank) over the tiny handle, which flushes three litres. The majority of respondents were unable to grasp the significance of the issue: water conservation. The little handle is intended to preserve water when there is no need to use the entire tank.

Andrew Tucker, Thames Water’s water efficiency manager, investigated the error:

“There are so many different types of toilets out there, it’s no surprise that people don’t know which button to press,” he said. “In many cases, what seems like the obvious option to flush water is actually quicker and uses a larger amount of water. The large handle usually results in the use of six liters of water, while the small one uses half that amount, so it is important that we all know how to use them correctly in order to reduce the amount of water we consume to a minimum.”