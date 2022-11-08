Dog Exercising With Owner Will Cure Your Monday Blues

Advertisement
Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, has uploaded a wonderfully cute video of a dog and its owner. A dog and its owner can be seen jumping on a terrace in the footage. When the man begins to jump, the dog follows suit. “Got me a huge smile,” the caption stated beside the video.

Watch the video:

As of today, the video has had over 72.9k views. Several users also commented on the owner’s and his pet’s lovely relationship. “The rhythm of faithfulness and spontaneity,” one user remarked. Another user who was taken with the video remarked, “Can watch this forever with a constant smile!” “Beautiful n so refreshing to watch. Just Smiling.” “You are the only one who will share the happiness,” a fourth user said. Several users also added many hearts, joining hands, and love-struck emojis to their comments. Take a peek at some more user tweets below.

Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, is well-known for delivering entertaining content to his Twitter followers that addresses life lessons while also teaching them a few things. Previously, the business titan posted a video with his fans that contained a million-dollar lesson. It depicts a flock of turkeys crossing a New Hampshire road. The video shows a turkey blocking the road so that everyone on its team may cross safely. Vehicles may be observed on both sides waiting for these birds to pass freely. The message in this film is clear: “Leadership is a responsibility.” After noticing that everyone had crossed correctly, the bird followed them all the way to the end.

