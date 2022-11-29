Dog jumps with excitement after seeing its meal, internet laughs

Advertisement
  • Dogs are really enthusiastic about eating, whether it’s their meals or a snack throughout the day.
  • They yelp, jump, lick their lips and wag their tails at the first sign of food.
  • A woman was observed feeding a dog from a dog plate as the dog was seen leaping joyfully.
Dogs are enjoyable animals. With their kind deeds, they can make anyone’s dark day better. Dogs are really enthusiastic about eating, whether it’s their great meals or a delectable snack throughout the day. They yelp, jump, lick their lips and wag their tails at the first sign of food.

In a similar occurrence, a woman was observed feeding a dog from a dog plate as the dog was seen leaping joyfully. The dog keeps jumping, which makes the woman laugh, so it gets funnier. Another dog shows up a little while later and waits patiently for food. The person who is filming the video demonstrates the two canines’ glaring differences. The dog continues to jump without even pausing for a second.

Twitter user Buitengebieden posted the video, which has already received over a thousand likes and three million views.

Look at the video below:

One person said, “My dogs are so spoiled they don’t get excited at all over dry food. They literally look at me then look at their bowl and look back at me completely insulted then walk away.”

Another user commented, “My mood when pay day is here.”

“Look at the excitement. Lol Such a cutie,” remarked a third individual.

“I love when dogs do that. The thing is: when my dog does that to get something, I always take more time to give her, because I love seeing her jumping this way,” another person wrote.

Next Story