Dog strikes boy in Greater Noida elevator

On Tuesday, a schoolboy was bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of a Greater Noida housing complex.

The child was on his way to school with his mother. Inside the lift, they were joined by a man and his beloved dog. The dog is seen on CCTV assaulting the boy and biting his hand before being subdued by its owner.

Four injections were required for the schoolboy.

The occurrence in the La Residentia society has caused anxiety and animosity among the other families who live there.

The Noida administration recently issued a guideline governing pet animals. Pet owners must register their dogs and cats by January 31, 2022, or face a fee, according to new guidelines. A penalty of 10,000 will be imposed for any injury caused by pet dogs or cats.

“In Noida Authority’s 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region,” said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, in a tweet.

Ms Maheshwari also stated that pet dogs must be sterilised or vaccinated against rabies.

“Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of ₹ 2,000 per month,” she stated.

