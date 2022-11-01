Dog takes bed from beneath cat as if to say “You deserve no rest”

Videos depicting the tumultuous connection between cats and dogs are always amusing to watch. If you enjoy watching such content, you may be aware that it is frequently the cats who end up snatching things away from the dogs. However, in this Reddit video, a dog turns the tables on a feline by stealing its bed. It’s one of those videos that will make you laugh.

The video is accompanied by the amusing statement, “You deserve no relaxation.” The video begins with a cat napping on a little bed. A dog approaches the cat and begins dragging the bed with its jaws. The pooch completes its duty and removes the bed towards the end of the film. The cat’s reaction to the entire situation makes the video even funnier.

Take a look:

Five days ago, the video was shared. It has received almost 20,000 upvotes since it was uploaded, and the number is growing. People have also left various remarks on the share.

“The fact the cat never bothered to move lol,” pointed out a Reddit user. “Cat was asleep, woke up shaking its head going ‘wth just happened?!?!?’ My guess is that’s the dog’s old puppy bed he outgrew and he still feels a claim for it. I find my 120 lb pup still trying to fit in his little puppy beds the smaller dogs now occupy on occasion,” shared another. “I think the cat is used to this,” posted a third. “Siblings gonna sibling,” wrote a fourth.

