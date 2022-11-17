Dog walker finds ‘alien-like’ riches on Brit beach

When a dog walker in Gwynedd, North-West Wales, found thousands of white-shelled organisms clinging to a washed-up tree stump, he discovered an “alien-like” bonanza.

According to NorthWalesLive, the mystery creatures were Gooseneck barnacles, a gourmet delicacy that can bring up to £80 per kg.

Dave McGirr was on vacation when he was so taken with what he saw hanging to the 21-foot tree stump that he immediately began photographing it.

He then Googled his findings and was astounded to discover that barnacles were a highly sought after seafood.

Dave explained, “I found out they are Gooseneck barnacles, described as rare ‘alien-like’ sea creatures.”

“They are said to be a delicacy, selling for more than £80 a kilo.”

Someone else uncovered a similar haul encrusted in roughly 2,000 barnacles two years ago, which was estimated to be worth a modest fortune.

Dave didn’t think to try to sell his unusual find and moved on to Snowdonia immediately after taking the photos.

“At the time I posted the photos on Facebook without thinking them particularly newsworthy,” he explained.

He was also concerned about “creating a stampede.”

Rare barnacle species are popular in nations such as Portugal and Spain, where they are known as percebes, with prices reaching up to £300 per kg.

In terms of flavour, they are frequently compared to lobster and clam.

Each barnacle is worth about £2, therefore Dave’s treasure may be worth up to $5,000.

Dave’s images went viral on social media, but many people thought the aliens were from another planet.

One woman exclaimed, “Aliens have landed!!” while others urged him to “get collecting!”

Dave, a retired sales manager from South Staffordshire who visits North Wales on a monthly basis, said he would definitely decline the opportunity to try his findings.

