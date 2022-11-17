Dog walker finds ‘alien-like’ riches on Brit beach

Woman ‘Married’ to rag doll says relationship ‘Hanging on a Thread’
Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, is preparing to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary...
When a dog walker in Gwynedd, North-West Wales, found thousands of white-shelled organisms clinging to a washed-up tree stump, he discovered an “alien-like” bonanza.
According to NorthWalesLive, the mystery creatures were Gooseneck barnacles, a gourmet delicacy that can bring up to £80 per kg.
Dave McGirr was on vacation when he was so taken with what he saw hanging to the 21-foot tree stump that he immediately began photographing it.
He then Googled his findings and was astounded to discover that barnacles were a highly sought after seafood.
Dave explained, “I found out they are Gooseneck barnacles, described as rare ‘alien-like’ sea creatures.”
“They are said to be a delicacy, selling for more than £80 a kilo.”
Someone else uncovered a similar haul encrusted in roughly 2,000 barnacles two years ago, which was estimated to be worth a modest fortune.
Dave didn’t think to try to sell his unusual find and moved on to Snowdonia immediately after taking the photos.
“At the time I posted the photos on Facebook without thinking them particularly newsworthy,” he explained.
He was also concerned about “creating a stampede.”
Rare barnacle species are popular in nations such as Portugal and Spain, where they are known as percebes, with prices reaching up to £300 per kg.
In terms of flavour, they are frequently compared to lobster and clam.
Each barnacle is worth about £2, therefore Dave’s treasure may be worth up to $5,000.
Dave’s images went viral on social media, but many people thought the aliens were from another planet.
One woman exclaimed, “Aliens have landed!!” while others urged him to “get collecting!”
Dave, a retired sales manager from South Staffordshire who visits North Wales on a monthly basis, said he would definitely decline the opportunity to try his findings.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.