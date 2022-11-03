Dog walker suffers horrific bear assault after advise backfires

A dog walker had to play dead for 10 minutes after being attacked by a bear.

Renee Levow was left with horrific injuries and lying in a pool of blood.

The 55-year-old underwent four hours of surgery to repair deep tissue wounds.

Renee Levow decided to yell and scream at the beast as it chased and hit her two German shepherds, Kylie and Bones, but she had to play dead for 10 minutes after the dangerous animal charged at her and scratched her chest.

Before rescuers arrived, the 55-year-old was left with horrible injuries and lying in a pool of blood.

Renee said, “I walk every day and take the dogs out. It was just a normal day I thought.

“We were walking back towards the house, and Kylie noticed or heard something, so she went ahead of me, and she and the bear met—she nipped at him and he swatted at her.

“But because I was doing what you’re normally told to do at bears — make yourself big and be loud – he thought I was more interesting so he focused on me.”

She tried to scare the bear away by shouting, but it didn’t work, so she changed her plan and pretended to be dead instead.

“He stood in front of me after he charged the hill and I could see literally every detail – his face, his teeth, his claws – everything,” Renee said.

“After a few seconds he swatted me down and then bit my left leg twice just above my knee and then he tossed me to the side and continued to bite me.

“He bit my skull and the side of my face twice – the first bite on the left side of my face and head I heard my skull crunch, and I thought I was going to die. That was an awful sound.”

After she lay still on the floor, the animal that was trying to kill her moved on. Renee is lucky to be alive.

She added: “I didn’t move. I laid there for 10 minutes because I was petrified. It was really scary.

“The blood from my head was just pouring down my face, I was in a puddle of my own blood.

“It was all over my phone. I literally had to wipe my phone off so I could see it.”

The dog walker was rushed to the hospital and endured four hours of surgery to repair deep tissue wounds.

