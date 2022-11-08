Driving Test or F&F Audition? Chinese clip intrigues internet

Many people fantasise of getting behind the wheel and driving a car as children. However, some people find that becoming a legal driver is more challenging than they expected. A video of a driving test in China recently went viral on social media, stunning viewers. The video was tweeted with the remark, “Driver licence exam station in China.”

Many obstacles are set along a path with white outlines in the video. The motorist faces tasks such as parking the car, forming an eight, and driving in reverse, all while remaining within the path’s boundary. The video starts with the car driving on a zigzag path. The driver was then observed backing up and parking the vehicle. One of the five people standing next to the car could be seen moving to the opposite side to see if the driver had touched any outlines. Soon after, the driver was seen doing an eight before reversing the truck for a lengthier course that included rising and descending a track. Finally, the driver was spotted parallel parking, which is one of the most difficult manoeuvres for rookie drivers.

Watch the video:

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH Advertisement — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

Several viewers commented on how difficult China’s driving test is after watching the video. “Looks more like a fast and furious audition,” one person remarked. Another user offered their advice, noting, “This is a horrible test. It didn’t test your skills in traffic at all. You can be amazing at this and still be a horrible driver.” “Id fail. I can’t parallel park, let alone the idea of all that driving backwards.” “I’m passing this!! On the 3rd try” one of the users laughed.

Check out a few more tweets:

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH Advertisement — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

Advertisement

Driver license exam station in China pic.twitter.com/BktCFOY4rH — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 4, 2022

The video has over 11 million views on Twitter and is still growing.

Also Read Toddler Fast Recreates the Norway Dance Crew Video Quick Style, an all-male dance group from Norway, went famous on the...