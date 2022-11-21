Ekta Kapoor Soap ‘Wild’ showed groom making out in front of bride

This is the epitome of Ekta Kapoor: in a viral clip, a husband is shown getting intimate with another woman in front of his wife. They’re suhaagraat. The husband and the lady lose their clothes as the bride, still dressed in her bridal gown, sits on the bed and softly sobs. By the way, that’s all that’s shown: their garments being flung in the approximate direction of the bride. It gets much better when you know that this is from the 2005 TV series ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai.’ Angad and Kripa are the bride and groom in question.

Angad introduces the other lady in the scenario and adds, “Jo bhi hoga yahin pe hoga, isi kamre mein hoga, aur tumhari aankhon ke saamne hoga.” Concerned about what the family would think if Kripa left the bedroom and powerless to kick the two out, Kripa stays on the bed, crying, as things between Angad and the other woman get NSFW. At least NSFW by 2005 standards.

This is what ekta did back in 2005 and we curse today’s itv 😭 pic.twitter.com/8JJudk4XTY — ♡ (@__beintehaa__) November 11, 2022

there is no way- https://t.co/TjEi0kna4X — Arpi⁷ | dreamers (@wwhseokjinius) November 13, 2022

Advertisement Does anybody work or know anyone who works for these channels? My one and only wish is to be in the room when ideas like these are conceived and approved. Make it happen. Please. https://t.co/QJR1qm7duZ — Whose Father What Goes (@WhatMenBugger) November 20, 2022

I’m so so glad that never had a cable tv network ! — Shilpa K (@asmaanee) November 11, 2022

Desi soaps are all about pushing things to their logical conclusion. Consider a viral scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ that airs on Dangal TV, in which one Shankar falls off a terrace and cartwheels through the air. His wife Paro chases him, floating through the air like Superman until latching onto… a kite. Which is larger than she is. Shankar grabs her free hand as she clings to the kite. People on the terrace watch in fear as dramatic music plays, and so on. Finally, the day is saved.

