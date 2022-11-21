Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor Soap ‘Wild’ showed groom making out in front of bride

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

This is the epitome of Ekta Kapoor: in a viral clip, a husband is shown getting intimate with another woman in front of his wife. They’re suhaagraat. The husband and the lady lose their clothes as the bride, still dressed in her bridal gown, sits on the bed and softly sobs. By the way, that’s all that’s shown: their garments being flung in the approximate direction of the bride. It gets much better when you know that this is from the 2005 TV series ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai.’ Angad and Kripa are the bride and groom in question.

Angad introduces the other lady in the scenario and adds, “Jo bhi hoga yahin pe hoga, isi kamre mein hoga, aur tumhari aankhon ke saamne hoga.” Concerned about what the family would think if Kripa left the bedroom and powerless to kick the two out, Kripa stays on the bed, crying, as things between Angad and the other woman get NSFW. At least NSFW by 2005 standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desi soaps are all about pushing things to their logical conclusion. Consider a viral scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ that airs on Dangal TV, in which one Shankar falls off a terrace and cartwheels through the air. His wife Paro chases him, floating through the air like Superman until latching onto… a kite. Which is larger than she is. Shankar grabs her free hand as she clings to the kite. People on the terrace watch in fear as dramatic music plays, and so on. Finally, the day is saved.

Advertisement

Also Read

In 1931, baby and chimp were raised together in a sad experiment
In 1931, baby and chimp were raised together in a sad experiment

Winthrop Niles Kellogg, a comparative psychologist, and his wife welcomed a baby...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story