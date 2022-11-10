Advertisement
Edition: English
Elderly man does Naagin dance as friend acts like snake charmer

Articles
The naagin dance is a peculiar fascination among Indian guys who dance at events, weddings, or someone else’s baarat. For Indian uncles, advanced dance movements involve locking a leg with another guy and performing the bhangra or the naagin dance, the same as performing the knee spin or the worm would be seen as flashing off in the US.

An old man who was performing the naagin dance at someone’s party started acting out too much in a humorous video that has gone viral on social media. A grandfather and his companion onto the dance floor and began moving like a snake charmer and serpent when the DJ began playing the pungi song. The video has 344k views and 11k likes since user “JaikyYadav16” posted it to Twitter.

It depicts a man playing the snake charmer to his rowdy naagin friend, and both men are visibly inebriated. The elderly man’s snake-like movements with his hands raised and occasional crawling on the dance floor are what make the situation amusing. Internet users were so amused by the video that they swamped the comments area with laughing emojis.

Age is simply a number, as evidenced by this video. What are your thoughts about it?

 

