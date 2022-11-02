Advertisement
Elon Musk $8 blue tick charge sparks memes

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new CEO, has stated that users will have to pay $8 (about Rs 650) for its Blue service, which will feature a variety of privileges such as the blue tick (the verified symbol), the ability to edit tweets, and the ability to publish lengthier audios or videos.

The idea to offer a paid verified tick as a status symbol has sparked considerable debate. Musk responded to criticism early Wednesday by tweeting, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” confirming the decision.

Musk’s goal with this move is to diversify Twitter’s revenue source, which is now dominated by advertisers. Furthermore, Musk feels that the prominence of paid users will assist them in “defeat the bots and trolls.” Twitter users will also notice fewer advertisements in their streams.

Initially, it was assumed that the price of blue tick would remain at $20. (approximately Rs 1,650). In response, popular author Stephen King tweeted that if this policy is enacted, he will leave Twitter. Musk openly bargained with King in response, writing, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Musk’s statement on Wednesday sparked a slew of jokes and caused the hashtag #bluetick to trend on Twitter.

Currently, any Twitter account that is “authentic, notable, and active” can fill out an application to be verified. Prior to 2016, Twitter would contact celebrities or other notable persons to check their identities and validate their accounts.

