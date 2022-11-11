Elon Musk says that in future, Twitter will do ‘dumb things’

“We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.

He said that the blue check will be the great equaliser on the platform.

In the days after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform was in complete chaos. When the boss of Tesla fired half of Twitter’s employees, a lot of Twitter users said they would leave the platform for good.

Musk also made a controversial choice when he made the blue tick available to anyone who paid $8. This raised concerns about safety and false information.

As a response, verified accounts all over Twitter changed their names to Elon Musk to show how wrong the logic was. Musk then shut them down and said that anyone who didn’t make it clear that their account was a joke could be suspended without notice.

Musk tweeted yesterday, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.” Some of the “dumb things” people on Twitter suggested were interesting.

Hey Elon, can you purge accounts that haven't been active in the last 15 years? There's a lot of usernames that are going to waste. — 🦄🦄🦄 (@GooseWayn) November 9, 2022

IANS said that on Wednesday, Musk got rid of the grey “official” verification badge after giving it to some users, like India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government accounts. He said that the blue check will be the great equaliser on the platform.

Twitter used to give grey badges to public figures and government officials around the world, including in India, but later changed its mind. “I just killed it,” Musk tweeted to a user.

“Blue check will be the great leveller,” he said. Twitter labelled Indian government handles and media as “official” before rolling out blue badge subscribers.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Narendra Modi’s Twitter account, and Rajnath Singh’s Twitter account were “official.” Official labels disappeared within hours.

