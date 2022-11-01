Elon Musk Twitter Bird Pumpkin for Halloween

Following his takeover of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk appears to be having a grand Halloween celebration this year. On Friday, he revealed his Twitter takeover, and with that, he decided to take action against some of the platform’s highest-ranking workers, including Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. The Tesla CEO has now sent a Halloween graphic on his official Twitter account. A pumpkin and a dog may be seen in the photo. The Twitter bird is carved into the pumpkin. Not only that, but a dogecoin dog can be seen sporting a Twitter T-shirt is also present.

The image was accompanied by a wink emoji. It has since gone viral, with over 100,000 likes.

Netizens are debating whether the tweet symbolises anything in the comments section. “This is a dogcoin wearing twitter clothes, which greatly benefits the dogcoin.” “a Twitter user wrote “elon musk tweeted this and then dogecoin skyrocketed in value, that entire crypto is carried on the back of him manipulating it’s prices lol,” another Twitter user replied