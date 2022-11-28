Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat
Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat

Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat

Articles
Advertisement
Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat

Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat

Advertisement

Childhood friendships will always hold a particular place in our hearts. No matter where we go or who we become, the memories we make with our first friends last a lifetime.

Those who get to spend their entire adult life with their school buddies circle are really fortunate. Unfortunately, this cannot be stated for all of us.

Things change a lot in our friendship after we graduate from college and pursue various occupations. While two people’s paths may cross and become permanent again, some childhood pals become strangers due to their different commitments to their own lives.

But every now and again, there is a meeting point that we simply cannot ignore. A moment of convergence that could take a year or ten years.

A reunion with an old acquaintance is one of the things that cause us to feel a lump the size of a golf ball in our throats.

Advertisement

That’s what this Instagram video recorded, leaving netizens both delighted and teary-eyed.

Two elderly women who had been friends for more than eight years met for the first time in several years.

One of the people in the video, according to the uploader, is her grandma, who always told her she wanted to meet her childhood pal.

He stated: “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by m u k i l m e n o n (@mukilmenon)

Advertisement

Mukil’s grandmother appears in the video arriving at her best friend’s house before finally seeing her in her bedroom. After meeting, the two appeared ecstatic. They clasped hands and talked to one other, immediately updating each other on their lives.

The film concludes with photographs of the two women and their families.

Also Read

Tiger nears safari vehicle. IFS officer criticises tourists
Tiger nears safari vehicle. IFS officer criticises tourists

A video of a tiger approaching perilously near to a safari vehicle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot a seal among Antarctic penguins in 10 second
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Optical Illusion: Spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Pic in 8 sec?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Math Riddles: 99% failed 10-minute math puzzles! Solve These?
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
Bizarre Case: Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins stunned doctors
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
IFS Officer Shares Video of 'Jesus' Lizard 'Walking' on Water
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed in Mumbai, both are arrested
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story