Emotional reunion: 80 year old friends will leave a lump in the throat

Childhood friendships will always hold a particular place in our hearts. No matter where we go or who we become, the memories we make with our first friends last a lifetime.

Those who get to spend their entire adult life with their school buddies circle are really fortunate. Unfortunately, this cannot be stated for all of us.

Things change a lot in our friendship after we graduate from college and pursue various occupations. While two people’s paths may cross and become permanent again, some childhood pals become strangers due to their different commitments to their own lives.

But every now and again, there is a meeting point that we simply cannot ignore. A moment of convergence that could take a year or ten years.

A reunion with an old acquaintance is one of the things that cause us to feel a lump the size of a golf ball in our throats.

That’s what this Instagram video recorded, leaving netizens both delighted and teary-eyed.

Two elderly women who had been friends for more than eight years met for the first time in several years.

One of the people in the video, according to the uploader, is her grandma, who always told her she wanted to meet her childhood pal.

He stated: “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades.”

Mukil’s grandmother appears in the video arriving at her best friend’s house before finally seeing her in her bedroom. After meeting, the two appeared ecstatic. They clasped hands and talked to one other, immediately updating each other on their lives.

The film concludes with photographs of the two women and their families.

