  • Fans respond to Ahad and Ramsha Khan’s suggestive post
It’s an undeniable reality that social media builds a mountain out of a molehill and that any chosen content can go viral. A similar issue recently caught our attention when actress Ramsha Khan responded to her co-star Ahad Raza Mir. Some social media pages framed this mundane event as the most important news, and the caption said it all.

Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir have received overwhelming popular support in this matter. Ramsha Khan responded to Ahad Raza Mir’s ‘offline’ status in the comments section box. There’s literally nothing exceptional about it. In this section, we will look at some of the positive comments from members of the public who have come forward to criticise social media pages for making mountains out of molehills.

People believe that this mundane event should not even be discussed. What’s the big issue if two co-stars are having online connection when Ramsha Khan shared beautiful chemistry with Ahad Raza Mir in Hum Tum? One social media user stated that Ahad Raza Mir has not responded to her comments, despite the fact that people are working hard to make it viral.

In terms of context, following Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s divorce, actor Bilal Abbas unfollowed Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir, which sparked speculation on social media that Ramsha was having an

affair with Ahad, therefore Bilal Abbas unfollowed both celebs as Sajal Aly’s buddy. So these are rumours, and nothing can be said with certainty. Here are some of the responses. Check it out.

