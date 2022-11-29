Feeling bored? Here are some fun math puzzles for you to solve

Advertisement
If anything breaks up the monotony, it is a challenge. Challenges are what make life difficult, but also enjoyable. Imagine a life that is effortless and uncomplicated, with everything lovely and joyful. Despite the fact that you may be yearning for such a life right now, remember that nothing grows in your comfort zone. Life’s pleasures make one feel good, but extended enjoyment of them makes life monotonous and tedious.

If you are bored and uninterested, here are some fascinating math puzzles to brighten you up!

Math Riddle 1:

Add eight 8s using simple addition to reach the number 1,000.

Math Riddle 2:

Rhea added 6 to 11 and obtained 5 as a result. Why is this appropriate?

Math Riddle 3:

You know that 2 plus 2 equals 2 times 2. Find a set of three distinct whole numbers whose sum equals their product when multiplied together.

Looking for the answers? Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

Add eight 8s using simple addition to reach the number 1,000.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000. This is the type of mathematical puzzle that can be solved using multiplication tables or simple logic. First, go as near as possible to 1,000. (888). From then, the remainder is simple to determine.

Math Riddle 2:

Rhea added 6 to 11 and obtained 5 as a result. Why is this appropriate?

Answer:

The result of adding six hours to 11 a.m. is 5 p.m.

Math Riddle 3:

You know that 2 plus 2 equals 2 times 2. Find a set of three distinct whole numbers whose sum equals their product when multiplied together.

Answer:

1, 2, and 3 are the three distinct whole numbers whose sum is equal to their product when multiplied.

