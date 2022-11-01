Final report from destroyed telescope warn a near-Earth asteroid

Before it was destroyed, a vast, destroyed observatory recorded a final scary asteroid warning.

The Arecibo Observatory in Barrio Esperanza, Arecibo, Puerto Rico, closed in 2020, but its final data included the world’s largest radar-based near-Earth asteroid report.

It is made up of 191 known asteroids, 70 of which have been classed as ‘potentially hazardous.’

A potentially hazardous asteroid approaches within 7.5 million miles of Earth, roughly the distance between Earth and the Moon 20 times.

The asteroids were discovered between 2017 and 2019 by employing a type of radar observation known as delay-Doppler.

After being damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017, the telescope began a lengthy, sluggish decline toward decommissioning.

Its most recent findings were published in the Planetary Science Journal on September 22, 2022.

But don’t start constructing an asteroid bunker just yet, because NASA has stated that Earth should be safe from potentially hazardous asteroid strikes for at least the next 100 years.

Despite this, the asteroids will be continuously monitored to account for the terrifying chance that they will deviate from their route.

Arecibo data is also said to have aided the recent pioneering DART mission, which saw a man-made space object blast an asteroid off course as a planetary defence test.

In 1974, the telescope was also used to send the first message to aliens, and the new data contains some very interesting results.

In the group was 2017 YE5, a space object known as an equal mass asteroid, which consists of two independent space pebbles circle one other as they whizz through space.

Scientists believe the boulder contains ice because it is highly reflective of radar waves.

Flaviane Venditti, the co-author of the paper and leader of Arecibo’s Planetary Radar Science Group, stated, “The amount of valuable data collected is unique, and these results could not have been achieved with any other existing facility,”

