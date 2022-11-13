Find the pigeon in this optical illusion is like discovering love. Find it?

Pigeons are magnificent beings, and God has a soft spot for them.

There are about 300 million pigeons on Earth, and they are all about the same.

If you can find the pigeon in the picture below in 10 seconds, it may also remember your face.

Advertisement

The pigeon is a pretty bird. They look like peace and cleanliness. They might be the quietest creatures because they don’t make much noise, but just being near them makes you feel calm.

God has, in fact, had a soft spot for pigeons.

They have given these beings a sense of purity and peace, so that if you look at a pigeon, you can feel that peace from heaven.

Pigeons are indeed magnificent beings!

There are about 300 million pigeons on Earth, and they are all about the same.

Do you know?

Advertisement

The same is true for pigeons. Have you ever seen a pigeon chick? Consider it! Not at all! Because pigeon parents hide their young from the outside world. Isn’t that how all caring and protective parents are?

Pigeons keep their babies safe from all the dangers outside by hiding them.

Another thing that makes pigeons different from other animals is that, surprisingly, they are very smart. They do remember faces, though. So, if you’re nice to them, they might love you, but if you’re not, you should be careful around them.

Well, if you can find the pigeon in the picture below in 10 seconds, it may also remember your face. Are you all set?

But first, check out these rules…

The rules are easy to understand. Just set a 10-second timer on your phone. Next, start the timer and look carefully at the picture to find the pigeon that is hidden.

Advertisement

Are you ready? Here it is! Spot the hidden pigeon in 10 seconds!

Could you find the pigeon that was hiding?

Just scroll down to find out where it is sitting.

Advertisement

Also Read Optical Illusion: Locate the teacher’s glasses in 15 seconds! Optical Illusion: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in recent years,...