Florida man shoots PS4 over stepson argument

In October, Aman of Altamonte Springs was arrested after pistol-whipping and shooting a PlayStation 4 console following a dispute with his stepson. Byron Haynes, 41, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, shooting a weapon in a residential area, and child negligence resulting in no grave bodily damage. However, the man’s and his stepson’s recollections of the encounter disagree, according to Click Orlando.

The stepson, a child, told authorities that Byron was ranting at his sister when he decided to interfere. As the fight heated up, Byron rushed to his bedroom and pulled out his revolver. After that, the 41-year-old pistol-whipped the Playstation 4 system before shooting at it. Pistol-whipping or buffaloing is the practice of beating anything with the butt of a pistol as a blunt weapon. The youngster further stated that Byron pointed his gun at him and told him to “shut the f*** up and get out of the room.” That is when the youngster called his mother and requested that she pick him up from their home.

Byron, on the other hand, had a completely different take on the matter. According to the authorities, Byron accidently discharged the revolver while beating on the PlayStation 4 system. He further claimed that the rifle was never directed towards the boy.

Meanwhile, this is not the first report of a Florida guy brandishing a firearm during an argument. A 23-year-old man was recently arrested for killing four people, including a four-year-old girl, and injuring a fifth as other children in the house “hid under their blankets.” After an argument, Shavell Jordan Jones opened fire on his girlfriend and her family around 4 a.m. on Friday. His girlfriend’s mother and her young niece were among the victims. One injured victim was able to flee and call for help from a neighbour’s house. Shavell also turned the gun on himself but survived the self-inflicted head wound, according to a media report.

