Forest Officer Tweets Snake Species Guessing Species: Viral

Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, is well-known for sharing images of animals in their natural habitat. He also keeps his fans interested by routinely talking with them and presenting intriguing animal facts. On Tuesday, he posted an image of a massive snake in a barren landscape with green plants in the backdrop to his Twitter account and challenged his followers to name the reptile’s species. He later revealed the species name, but the guessing game continued till then.

“This beauty. Let’s see who can guess the species,” Mr Kaswan stated in a tweet.

The majority of Twitter users and followers accurately identified the name as king cobra.

One person tweeted, “Of course it’s a King Cobra.. very easy to guess.” “The great Indian Cobra,” another said. Others, however, were confused with krait due to the snake’s black stripes on its body.

The solution was disclosed today by the IFS officer himself, who stated that the photo was actually of a king cobra. He shared a picture of a king cobra devouring another snake.

The IFS official highlighted the big snake’s diet in the information he presented. He also stated that the scientific name of the snake, Ophiophagus Hannah, is taken from Greek.

“King Cobra; Ophiophagus hannah. “Ophiophagus” is a Greek word that means “snake-eating,” and “hannah” is the name of a tree-dwelling nymph in Greek mythology. The snake whose sole source of nutrition is other large snakes. Here’s an old click of mine: a monarch devouring a spectacled cobra while threading the tweet, he tweeted.

