Forest police rescue an elephant from a well in Andhra Pradesh

Articles
An excavator was used to rescue an elephant from a well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Forest officials all around the country work hard to safeguard the safety of the country’s diverse wildlife. As a result, it’s no surprise that they frequently execute rescue missions to assist animals in difficult situations. Those videos are always enjoyable to see. Consider this video of an elephant being rescued from a well in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The footage was shared on Twitter, along with an explanation. “An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials and fire brigade,” they wrote.

The footage shows officials breaking the brick wall surrounding the well with an excavator to clear a way for the gentle giant to crawl out. The movie concludes with the pachyderm emerging from the well after several failed efforts.

The video was uploaded not long ago. The video has had over 10,000 views since it was tweeted, and the number is growing. The post has also received nearly 370 likes. People have also left numerous remarks in response to the video.

“Good work,” said one Twitter user. “Good work… Elephant also tried its best. After rescue well should be covered,” said another. A third user commented, “Aww baby.” “Bravo…. Kudos to the #Forest officials,” wrote a fourth.

