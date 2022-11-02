Funny video reveals this cat’s weekly routine. Relatable

In their daily lives, most people stick to a regimen. According to this video, the tendency is not limited to humans and can be observed in cats as well. The video, which was shared on Instagram, depicts what a cat performs on a daily basis. Many people have commented on how much they relate to the film; after seeing it, you may feel the same way.

The video, titled “Everyday I have nothing to do,” shows the feline lounging. The movie is a compilation of short films of the kitty lying on its cat tree in various postures on several days of the week. It’s one of those videos that will make you laugh.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

The video was uploaded around 23 hours ago. The video has gone viral since it was shared. It has received about 1.3 million views to date, and the figure is growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

“Hahaha that’s me,” an Instagram user said. “I can relate,” said another. “I want to be this cat,” a third said. “Living the good life,” a fourth said. Many people expressed their feelings using laughing out loud emoticons.

