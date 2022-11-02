Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Funny video reveals this cat’s weekly routine. Relatable

Funny video reveals this cat’s weekly routine. Relatable

Articles
Advertisement
Funny video reveals this cat’s weekly routine. Relatable

Funny video reveals this cat’s weekly routine. Relatable

Advertisement

In their daily lives, most people stick to a regimen. According to this video, the tendency is not limited to humans and can be observed in cats as well. The video, which was shared on Instagram, depicts what a cat performs on a daily basis. Many people have commented on how much they relate to the film; after seeing it, you may feel the same way.

The video, titled “Everyday I have nothing to do,” shows the feline lounging. The movie is a compilation of short films of the kitty lying on its cat tree in various postures on several days of the week. It’s one of those videos that will make you laugh.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

Advertisement

The video was uploaded around 23 hours ago. The video has gone viral since it was shared. It has received about 1.3 million views to date, and the figure is growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

“Hahaha that’s me,” an Instagram user said. “I can relate,” said another. “I want to be this cat,” a third said. “Living the good life,” a fourth said. Many people expressed their feelings using laughing out loud emoticons.

Also Read

Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch
Artist makes cute panda with rice and eggs. Watch

Art can be highly subjective. It's one of those things that everyone...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story