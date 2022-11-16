German man finds Haribo’s lost cheque, offered candy as reward

What would you expect as a prize for saving a corporation millions of dollars? A German man was rewarded with six packs of gummy bears from Haribo. Anouar noticed a piece of paper floating across the floor of a train station in Frankfurt and chose to pick it up, according to The Independent. He was astounded to see that the piece of paper contained a check for $4.7 million (about 38 crores) from the German chocolate business Haribo. The 38-year-old contacted Haribo to inform them that he received the cheque. The corporation requested that he trash the cheque and provide them with a photo as proof.

Haribo handed Anouar six bags of gummy tears as a reward after he burned the cheque and supplied the photo as proof. However, the 38-year-old was unimpressed. According to the report, Anouar stated in the German tabloid Bild, “I thought that was a bit cheap.” Especially considering he thought he’d just saved the corporation a fortune.

A spokeswoman for Haribo told Fox Business that they were “very glad that Mr Anouar got in touch” about the cheque. “Whilst we recognised that this was a crossed cheque that could not be deposited by anyone but the company this was addressed to, we were grateful that Mr Anouar took the time to contact us and we were pleased to share a sweet gesture with him as a thank you,” he added.

In the past, a man was praised on social media for discovering a bag containing thousands of dollars and returning it to its rightful owner. A 20-year-old Paramin man discovered the farmer Cornelius Campbell’s luggage. The money was intended to pay his workers’ wages and to sustain his family while preparing for the harvest. Cornelius was shocked when the young man phoned him to return the money, according to the Guardian, and he was grateful for the man’s actions. The excellent deed taught him that judging a book by its cover is wrong.

Also Read UK woman calls shoes a “prison” for feet We frequently come across news reports about people who believe in the...