Edition: English
  Giant shivling made out of gym equipment has gone viral
Giant shivling made out of gym equipment has gone viral

  • A gym owner from Gwalior is said to have made the structure.
  • It was made out of weight plates, dumbbells, and ropes.
  • The picture has gone viral on social media with nearly 2,000 likes and over 160 retweets in a day.
A photo of a huge shivling made from gym equipment is going viral on social media. A Twitter user named Colours Of Bharat put up the picture. A Gwalior gym owner is said to have made the shivling out of gym equipment.

In the picture, a man is seen worshipping the Shivling, which was made out of weight plates, dumbbells, and ropes. It also has garlands of marigold flowers around it. In front of the Shiva Linga, a diya, which is an earthen lamp, is also lit.

Take a look:

The gym owner from Gwalior, who is said to have made the structure, also used three pink dumbbells as the tripundra, which are the three horizontal lines on the forehead.

Since Monday, when it was posted on Twitter, the picture has gotten nearly 2,000 likes and over 160 retweets. People on the Internet were impressed by how creative the gym owner was. They put a lot of hand emojis and clap emojis in the comment section.

One user said, “What a combination of creativity, spirituality, divinity and devotee too.”  Another person said, “That’s one impressive schlong.”

