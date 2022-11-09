Advertisement
  Girl viral mehndi dance video sets the internet on fire, watch
Girl viral mehndi dance video sets the internet on fire, watch

Girl viral mehndi dance video sets the internet on fire, watch

Girl viral mehndi dance video sets the internet on fire, watch

Girl viral mehndi dance video sets the internet on fire, watch

A viral mehndi dance video of a girl is all over the internet. Social media users are sharing this viral mehndi dance video and it became the talk of the town these days.

In the video, a girl can be seen showing off her killer dance moves on the remix version of the popular old song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.”

Have a look at the video:

The video got a lot of likes and went viral in no time. Some internet users were pleased, while others criticized the video.

However, many people are wondering why this video is doing the rounds on social media.

