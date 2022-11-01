Goat rushes off with laughing baby in pram, shocking mom

A pet goat has revealed its parental side as a video of the animal pushing a tiny youngster in a pram surfaced, leaving the family in stitches. Jules Warner, 30, was tending to her 11 goats while pushing her one-year-old son Henry Young in a pram when the incredible episode occurred.

When the couple visited the field where the goats are kept, the animal ran toward the pram to greet the child. Delilah, an 18-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat, responded by wiggling under the stroller’s handles and grabbing the basket.

She then managed to push Henry’s pram by herself, and the video is adorable. The goat then appears to be pushing the pram on their property, with a laughing one-year-old boy inside.

Jules, from Alberta, Canada, told, “It was really cute and funny.”

Advertisement

“She’s so sweet and friendly with Henry. She likes to poke her head into his stroller to check him out and he likes to touch her head.”

“Henry loves them and he usually get swarmed by the goats when he first comes into the paddock. They all jump up to see him and see what’s under the stroller.”

“Delilah got into the stroller more than she ever has before.”

“When I started pushing the stroller I hoped she’d hop down but when I let go she just started walking with it.”

The goat managed to push the child up to 15 metres before having to stop, and Jules joked that she could train her to do it for longer so that the goat may take her out and give her a break.

The family relocated there in 2021 and has 11 goats, 60 hens, 10 geese, two bunnies, and a beehive among their livestock.

Advertisement

She explained, “When my boyfriend isn’t here, it’s just me and Henry. He’s always with me in his stroller and he’s so used to see all the animals.”

“Sometimes I hold Henry on Delilah’s back while she walks around like she’s giving him a pony ride and she’s very gentle about it and walks so nicely and calmly.”

“This hasn’t happened since. I took Henry into the paddock with the animals but no stroller pushing that time.”

The post has received thousands of likes online, and when she emailed the film to partner Shae Young, 32, he thought it was amusing.

“Shae thought it was so funny. He text back to say it was hilarious,” she stated

“He’s always happy to get videos of our animals and Henry because he works away.”

Advertisement

“I was really shocked by how viral it went. I thought it was a cute video and people would like it but I just didn’t think it would explode.”

Also Read Real-life vampire rests in coffin, thinks opening Transylvania hotel A self-proclaimed vampire has spoken out about life in Transylvania and how...