Grandma takes notes while watching Marvel movies for special reason

  • A video of a grandmother watching all the Marvel movies with her grandkids has gone viral.
  • Since being posted yesterday, the video has received more than 1.9 million views.

Grandparents have a special relationship with their grandchildren, and they often go out of their way to make this relationship even stronger.

And this is exactly what this video, which has been shared a lot and is now going viral on social media sites shows. It shows how a grandmother goes out of her way to connect with her grandchildren.

“This wins for the most adorable thing seen on the internet ever!!! Gran understood the assignment,”  said the caption for a video that Good News Movement posted on Instagram.

A video caption states, “Gran is watching through all the Marvel movies, and she takes notes on them so she can remember things from the movies to talk to the grandkids about.”

The video’s text overlay has teary emoticons. @jacksonkinged posted the video on TikTok.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Since being posted on Instagram yesterday, the video has received more than 1.9 million views.

“When someone makes this level of effort to build intimacy, it’s so touching! Go gran!!! I hope the kids look after her,” With a heart emoji, one Instagram user said.

“That’s how I got hooked on Marvel & DC too. I watched them to be able to converse with my boys. Now I’m the one saying ‘Who wants to go see The Avengers with me? ’ I Love you 3000,” said someone else.

