Groom shocks wedding guests by going down the aisle in a coffin

A groom’s unusual wedding entrance, “walking” down the aisle in a coffin, has perplexed the internet.

The groom’s friend posted a video to TikTok, which has 8.2 million views, showing a coffin being unloaded from the trunk of a car and brought to the altar by groomsmen and bridesmaids.

After the coffin was placed, the groom could be seen being assisted out of his vehicle of choice, ready to say, “I do.”

“Is this a funeral? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle,” The caption stated.

Commenters couldn’t believe the groom’s antics.

“The ones carrying are so embarrassed,” one commenter stated.

“Is he trying to say his life is over now?” another interpretation

“I’d be at the bar already drinking and trying to figure out how to make different friends,” one respondent stated.

“I actually thought this was kinda cute…

I interpret it as like ‘I was dead before I met you’ or ‘my life didn’t truly start until I met you'” One user defended himself.

Another man has been chastised for his abusive behaviour towards his bride on their wedding day.

Bride Jade Kennedy released the video on TikTok, which shows her fiancé creeping to the wedding cake and gently cutting a piece before returning to his wife, who runs away from him and begs him not to do it.

He spreads the cake hard into her face, causing both of them to fall back from the impact.

When they stand up, the bride may be seen with cake on her face, gorgeous curly hair, and a perfectly white gown.

As he goes out of sight, she chuckles and brushes herself off.

Others weren’t impressed by Kennedy’s assertion in her post that she was the first to smear cake on her husband.

